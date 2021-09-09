Win Stuff
Domino’s Pizza help raise funds for Robert Brent Scholarship

Family of former USM student partners with Domino’s to raise money for a scholarship in his honor
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Domino’s raised “dough” in the name of Robert Brent on Wednesday.

Brent was a USM student who drowned in Dauphin Island, Al., in May while on a trip with his friends.

Since then, his mother, Crystal Frazier, has started a scholarship fund in his name, and Domino’s is helping the cause.

“One of his friends is a manager at the Dominos in Hattiesburg, and he launched this amazing profit share,” said Frazier.

Willem Myers is a sophomore at Southern Miss. He met Brent during his freshman year as they both lived in the same dorm and Brent’s room was across the hallway from Myers.

Myers is the person who got Domino’s involved in the fundraising efforts.

“So, when I realized that there was a way that I can contribute to it I sort of saw it as, well, I just felt like he would want me to. And, you know, if you can help, help. That sort of thing just seemed like the right thing,” Myers said.

If you order from Domino’s Wednesday, make sure you mention the Robert Brent Scholarship Fund. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the scholarship. The deal is valid at any Domino’s locations in Hattiesburg or Jackson.

“So eat pizza today. It’s for today,” Fraizer said. “Go in, buy pizza for your staff, buy pizza for dinner, buy pizza for your grandkids, buy pizza for next week. That’s what I want you to do. I want you to go in and buy pizza for next week.”

Although Myers was able to make an incredible thing like this happen, he says it’s bittersweet starting the school year off without his friend.

“He set a great example. He was very encouraging and he had that kind of thing, you know, where he believed in people, which helps them believe in themselves. And, you know he was kind of a light to a lot of people,” said Myers.

Frazier says she will present the scholarships to five USM students at the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

