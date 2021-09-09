Covington County Schools returning to regular schedule Monday

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District announced that all schools will return to their regular schedule starting on Monday, Sept. 13.

CCSD put a hybrid schedule in place for all schools in August due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and teachers.

Covington County Schools temporarily cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19

According to CCSD, the schedule was a way to decrease the spread of the virus within the district.

Superintendent Babette Duty says the district will continue to monitor COVID numbers on each campus and track the positive cases and outbreaks.

Duty is asking parents to help make sure that children are not being exposed to COVID-19 and getting infected.

“Please assist us with keeping this regular schedule in place by taking steps to prevent your children from being exposed and getting sick with COVID,” Duty says.

“There is no magic want that we can wave to end this pandemic. The best solution for ensuring that schools remain open to all students and for them to be able to attend school all at the same time is for children and adults to not get sick with COVID.”

CCSD students have been able to participate in extracurricular activities and sports because of the hybrid schedule.

Duty says teachers and students have been doing their part in slowing the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and social distancing, and she thanks the efforts of parents and students who have been following guidelines to prevent spreading COVID-19.

“Schools are doing our part and we greatly appreciate all of the parents and students who are also following the prevention guidelines. Thank you for your help,” says Duty.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.