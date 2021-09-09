Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins restaurant served free lunches to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of Patriot Day on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Annie B’s offered fried chicken, roast beef and other buffet items to the Collins Police Department, Collins Fire Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept., healthcare workers at the State Veterans Home and members of the armed forces and veterans.

Restaurant owner Sandra Baur said she wanted to give back to those who contribute to the quality of life in the area.

Baur also set up a memorial table in her restaurant Thursday to honor the 13 U.S. service personnel who were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan last month.

