Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers

Annie B’s offered fried chicken, roast beef and other buffet items to first responders and...
Annie B’s offered fried chicken, roast beef and other buffet items to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of Patriot Day.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins restaurant served free lunches to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of Patriot Day on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Annie B’s offered fried chicken, roast beef and other buffet items to the Collins Police Department, Collins Fire Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept., healthcare workers at the State Veterans Home and members of the armed forces and veterans.

Restaurant owner Sandra Baur said she wanted to give back to those who contribute to the quality of life in the area.

Baur also set up a memorial table in her restaurant Thursday to honor the 13 U.S. service personnel who were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan last month.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, caused temporary gas leak in Petal community

Latest News

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
There are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies that you can...
LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?
Midday Headlines 09/09/2021
Midday Headlines 09/09/2021
Forbes Magazine took a state-by-state look to find the best employer.
Forbes ranks USM 1st in state in education as well as Mississippi’s 6th-best workplace