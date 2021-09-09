Win Stuff
Balloon release held to celebrate T’Kia Bevily’s new trial

Family and friends of T’Kia Bevily gather to celebrate her new trial
Family and friends wore shirts that say #IStandWIthKia.
Family and friends wore shirts that say #IStandWIthKia.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this evening, T’kia Bevily’s family held a balloon release at Vernon Dahmer park to celebrate a new trial being granted in her case.

In January, T’kia Bevily was charged and convicted of capital murder in the death of her stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith.

A Claiborne County judge has granted Bevily a new trial on the basis of jury misconduct. They suspect one of the jurors to have been related to the victim.

“I would like to again thank God and give Him praise for really fixing this situation and putting it in the right direction. I would also like for everyone to understand that this isn’t the end,” says Bevily’s brother, Christopher Smith. “We’re only getting started because we have to make sure T’kia is fully exonerated.”.

