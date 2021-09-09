Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2nd ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ to raise money for wounded warriors, firefighters

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - 9/11 will be remembered in Marion County, as organizers of the second “Cruisin’ the Pearl” raise money for wounded veterans and local firefighters.

“Cruisin’ the Pearl” is a car show and military vehicle display that will take place Saturday at Columbia Water Park.

It will also feature a parade and lots of activities for children.

Funds raised will benefit the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and the Marion County Fire Association.

“We definitely liked locking in this particular date,” said event co-founder Lynnsey Clements. “We can show how much the Mississippi Wounded Warriors and others that served mean to us.”

“We’ll have the opening ceremony at 10 (a.m.), and we’ll have Rep. Ken Morgan speaking on that,” said Mark Retcho, committee member for the event.

“One of the local artists has painted a picture of the twin towers and we’ll be auctioning that off and we’ve got a few other things going.”

“Cruisin the Pearl” was first held in Lawrence County in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge Wednesday around...
JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, caused temporary gas leak in Petal community
One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle

Latest News

The organization’s first major event is a 3-on-3 half-court basketball tournament. It will take...
Local organization promoting basketball to bring Pine Belt together
Laurel Main Street sets fall Wine Down Downtown dates.
City of Laurel hoping to break sales tax record
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a 9/11 memorial service at the facility's Grand...
National Guard to honor fallen heroes during 9/11 service at Camp Shelby
There are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies that you can...
LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?