2nd ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ to raise money for wounded warriors, firefighters

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - 9/11 will be remembered in Marion County, as organizers of the second “Cruisin’ the Pearl” raise money for wounded veterans and local firefighters.

“Cruisin’ the Pearl” is a car show and military vehicle display that will take place Saturday at Columbia Water Park.

It will also feature a parade and lots of activities for children.

Funds raised will benefit the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and the Marion County Fire Association.

“We definitely liked locking in this particular date,” said event co-founder Lynnsey Clements. “We can show how much the Mississippi Wounded Warriors and others that served mean to us.”

“We’ll have the opening ceremony at 10 (a.m.), and we’ll have Rep. Ken Morgan speaking on that,” said Mark Retcho, committee member for the event.

“One of the local artists has painted a picture of the twin towers and we’ll be auctioning that off and we’ve got a few other things going.”

“Cruisin the Pearl” was first held in Lawrence County in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

