Two Chickasawhay River bridges under repair on Wednesday morning, noon

Both Chickasawhay River bridges on US 84 and MS 184 will be under repair on Wednesday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two bridges over the Chickasawhay River near Waynesboro will be under repair/inspection on Wednesday morning and at noon.

The bridge on U.S. Highway 84 E between Mississippi Highway 184 and Old Hwy 84 Road/Woodard Switch Road will be under construction from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Both directions of traffic will see delays.

The bridge on Mississippi Highway 184/Azalea Drive between James Payton Drive and Van Cochran Drive will also be under construction from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Both directions of traffic are also expected to see delays.

Some road work may also be done in these areas.

MDOT said that alternating lanes will be closed at both sites. Work crews will be staged on the bridges

