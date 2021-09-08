Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Truck hits gas line, causes temporary gas leak in Petal community

A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95 Idell Circle in Petal.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak near the Carterville community.

According to Battalion Chief Carlton Sims, a truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95 Idell Circle in Petal.

The Petal Fire Department put a temporary plug on the leak and is now waiting for the gas company to cut off the line.

Homes in the area are affected, but there is no word yet of any possible evacuations.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge Wednesday around...
JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers
One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Both Chickasawhay River bridges on US 84 and MS 184 will be under repair on Wednesday.
Two Chickasawhay River bridges under repair on Wednesday morning, noon
Mississippi reported nearly another 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
MSDH: 102 deaths related to COVID-19 reported
Patrick's Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 9/8
Sumrall senior quarterback John Ford
Player of the Week: Sumrall QB John Ford