Truck hits gas line, causes temporary gas leak in Petal community

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak near the Carterville community.

According to Battalion Chief Carlton Sims, a truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95 Idell Circle in Petal.

The Petal Fire Department put a temporary plug on the leak and is now waiting for the gas company to cut off the line.

Homes in the area are affected, but there is no word yet of any possible evacuations.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

