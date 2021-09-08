Shred-It Day event coming to Hattiesburg on Sept. 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The First, A National Banking Association, announced that five locations will be participating in Shred-It Day on Saturday, Sept. 11, the National Day of Service.

One of the five locations that will be participating in the event will be the Hattiesburg location, on 6480 U.S. Highway 98 W.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shred-It Day is an event to help communities get rid of paper documents that may contain confidential information in a safe and secure manner.

“Shred-it events provide an easy and safe way to destroy personal paper documents and therefore decrease or eliminate the threat of identity theft,” said Director of Community Development Jerome Brown. “We are proud to provide this service for our communities on the National Day of Service.”

The First is asking that a maximum of one box or five bags of paper be brought per vehicle.

