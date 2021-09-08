Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers

ITWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The remains of an 18-year-old who went missing over a decade ago have been discovered by a logging crew in Itawamba County.

According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, the bones, including a skull, were found Tuesday.

They have been identified as that of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, who went missing in 2008.

Dickinson said Wright’s jacket, wallet and ID were uncovered Wednesday by investigators in the spot where the bones were found.

It was Thanksgiving week in 2008 when Wright was last seen in Tremont.

Investigators determined at the time that the teen was in a wooded area and apparently got into a car with an unidentified person, but he was never seen or heard from again.

Dickinson says the remains were lying in the open and were not buried or hidden. They were taken by the coroner to the State Crime Lab in Pearl.

