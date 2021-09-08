PRCC goalkeeper earns MACCC weekly award

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 13 Pearl River Community College’s Maddux Francis has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week.”

The Poplarville native played 110 minutes, coming away with seven saves in a 0-0 tie with National Junior College Athletic Association Division I opponent Louisiana State University-Eunice.

Francis became the second Wildcat in as many weeks to earn the weekly notice from the MACCC.

Last week, women’s soccer goalkeeper Anita Guomundsdottir earned recognition after making 12 saves against then-second-ranked Holmes Community College.

The men’s soccer team will welcome archrival Jones College at 7 p.m. Friday at the PRCC Soccer Complex.

The game will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

