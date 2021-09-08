Player of the Week: Sumrall QB John Ford

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A price cannot be put on experience and Sumrall senior John Ford carries a wealth of it.

The quarterback’s leadership came through in Friday’s 41-14 win over Bay High.

“We started off real slow, we had penalties killing drives,” Ford said. “Came out the second half, had a two-play touchdown drive and things just clicked. Everybody got confident in what we were doing and just executed better.”

Ford passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, adding another 93 yards and a score on the ground.

“I think experience is the greatest teacher and he’s got a lot of games under his belt,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “There’s nothing he hasn’t seen. He’s able to read defenses and do a lot of things. He’s really smart. We’re able to do a lot of things with him because he’s absorbed so much over the years. He’s just got a wealth of knowledge and he’s easy to coach and eager.”

White has 20-plus seniors who’ve been a joy to coach the past few years.

It’s a group that believes their best football is ahead – starting with Seminary on Friday.

“We try to stay confident and make plays and not kill ourselves with drives,” Ford said. “We hadn’t had barely any turnovers. Just keep it that way.”

“Success breeds success,” White said. “We’ve had two games so far – a jamboree and a game – and played really well in both games. We hadn’t seen any speed so this is the first week we’ll see speed with Seminary. But we hope to put, as all coaches say, four quarters together in all three phases. We’re all searching for that and we’re no different.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.