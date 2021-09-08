MSDH: 102 deaths related to COVID-19 reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state had added nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In addition, MSDH said that more than 75 unreported deaths over the past seven months linked to the coronavirus had been discovered through a search of death certificates.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,934 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One hundred-and-two new deaths were reported overall, including 25 between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7.

Seventy-seven additional deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 18 and Sept. 3, including seven in Forrest County, three in Lamar County, two in Jones County and one in Jaspar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 455,282 and 8,787, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 51,774 COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,945 cases, 89 deaths

Forrest: 12,623 cases, 219 deaths

Jasper: 3,016 cases, 59 deaths

Jones: 12,625 cases, 207 deaths

Lamar: 9,750 cases, 118 deaths

Marion: 3,868 cases, 95 deaths

Perry: 1,882 cases, 48 deaths

Wayne: 4.065 cases, 60 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,615,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,203,290 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.