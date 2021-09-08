Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 102 deaths related to COVID-19 reported

Mississippi reported nearly another 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Mississippi reported nearly another 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state had added nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In addition, MSDH said that more than 75 unreported deaths over the past seven months linked to the coronavirus had been discovered through a search of death certificates.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,934 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One hundred-and-two new deaths were reported overall, including 25 between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7.

Seventy-seven additional deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 18 and Sept. 3, including seven in Forrest County, three in Lamar County, two in Jones County and one in Jaspar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 455,282 and 8,787, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 51,774 COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 3,945 cases, 89 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,623 cases, 219 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,016 cases, 59 deaths
  • Jones: 12,625 cases, 207 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,750 cases, 118 deaths
  • Marion: 3,868 cases, 95 deaths
  • Perry: 1,882 cases, 48 deaths
  • Wayne: 4.065 cases, 60 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,615,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,203,290 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge Wednesday around...
JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers
One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Both Chickasawhay River bridges on US 84 and MS 184 will be under repair on Wednesday.
Two Chickasawhay River bridges under repair on Wednesday morning, noon
Patrick's Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 9/8
Sumrall senior quarterback John Ford
Player of the Week: Sumrall QB John Ford
Sumrall senior quarterback John Ford
Player of the Week: Sumrall QB John Ford