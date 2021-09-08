Win Stuff
Man donates 500 packs of bread to help feed Hurricane Ida victims

One man gives a church read to feed the Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Since Hurricane Ida came through, it’s been hard trying to find bread in the area. However, some people have easy access to it, like Derienne Barnes, who owns a bread route in Petal.

Barnes decided to donate 500 packs of hamburger buns and hot dog buns to Spiritual Life Center, a church in Petal, and church members loaded up and left for Louisiana on Sunday to feed Hurricane Ida victims in need.

“I actually ran into our Pastor Eric at a Walmart. He was searching for bread and delivered to Houm for his church in Petal, which is Spiritual Life Center,” says Barnes. “So, you know, right now at the moment it’s hard to find bread everywhere, so I was able to reserve a few packs of prayer font and put it to the side.”

Barnes says he’s a giving person who saw an opportunity and took advantage of a chance to make a difference.

“You know, I’m a person who loves to give back to the unfortunate people and people who need help. So, you know, I know they’re struggling down there right now due to the hurricane, so, you know, it’s a small part that I can do for them in order to help in their time of need,” Barnes says.

According to Barnes, the church was able to feed over 300 people in Louisiana.

