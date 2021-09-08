LIVE: Health officials say spike in pregnant women deaths all among unvaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Mississippi State Department of Health are discussing the latest on COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Topics they are set to discuss are another pediatric death, increasing deaths in pregnant women and a continuing lack of ICU beds.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there is finally a decline in cases and hospitalizations, but the increase from the Delta variant has caused a lot of unnecessary deaths, and “we’re still in the thick of it.”

Dobbs says they’ve seen a surge of pregnant woman who have died in the past few weeks, all of whom were unvaccinated. He did not specify how many pregnant woman have died.

He says the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and is recommended because of the possible side effects to the baby as well. He also says the CDC strongly recommends pregnant women get vaccinated.

“We have almost 1.5 million people, almost half of the state have received at least one dose,” Dobbs said. “...but we don’t have nearly enough people in the state who are immune.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers confirmed another pediatric death in the state. He did not specify the child’s age.

Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig is also set to talk.

