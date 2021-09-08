Win Stuff
Jones players earn MACCC football honors

Jones College running back La'Damien Webb celebrates after a touchdown run against Northeast...
Jones College running back La'Damien Webb celebrates after a touchdown run against Northeast Community College last week.(Shawn Wansley/Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Jones College Sports Information Department

JACKSON – Jones College’s La’Damian Webb and Travor Randle have been selected as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Webb, a 5-foot-8, 210-pound sophomore from Opelika, Ala., rushed 20 times for 193 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-17 victory over Northeast Mississippi Community College.

He scored on a 68-yard run on the team’s second play from scrimmage and later added a 1-yard scoring plunge.

Webb played for the Bobcats in 2019 and at Florida State University in 2020 before transferring back to Jones.

Randle, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound freshman defensive back from Greenwood, did a little of everything for the Bobcats.

He had four tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He returned the fumble 27 yards for a touchdown when the Tigers mishandled a snap on a punt attempt.

The No. 15 Bobcats will host No. 2 Northwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3 and SuperTalkLaurel.com with Luke Johnson and Chuck Robertson on the call.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

