Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting

Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a Monday night shooting.

JCSD is seeking the whereabouts of Jante J. Simpson, who is wanted for aggravated assault on Mize Street in Ellisville, where an 18-year-old male was shot.

Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jante J. Simpson is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

