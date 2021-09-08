Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a Monday night shooting.

JCSD is seeking the whereabouts of Jante J. Simpson, who is wanted for aggravated assault on Mize Street in Ellisville, where an 18-year-old male was shot.

Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jante J. Simpson is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

