Hattiesburg presents 2022 budget in public hearing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday evening the Hattiesburg City Council held its annual budget hearing. The administration presented a $155 budget to the council for review.

Mayor Toby Barker says the administration has worked on the budget for weeks crunching numbers before the presentation.

“The budget builds on the success and the work we’ve done in the past four years. Maintaining structural balance in the general fund for a second consecutive year is big for us because it helps us grow our reserves over time, as well as put money for capital improvements,” Barker says.

Hattiesburg’s proposed budget for 2022 projects $23.5 million in sales tax revenue. That number is actually lower than this year’s tax revenue so far because the city is aiming to be conservative in the wake of the pandemic.

Barker says infrastructure remains a priority.

“$2.6 million for paving, that doesn’t even include the internet sales tax that we can use to supplement that another $600,000 plus for drainage, which can also be supplemented by the internet sales tax and so those things combined. I think people in Hattiesburg have become accustomed to seeing projects happen in all parts of the city and that’s only going to continue,” Barker says.

Barker says while the city is expecting a total of nearly $13 million in COVID relief funding in the upcoming year, this budget is built around that.

“I think it remains to be seen and how that ARPA money will go to influence what we’re going to do, obviously, it provides a lot of opportunities to address some water and sewer and drainage needs, as well as some other public safety concerns, however, that that process and eligible cost it’s still evolving, and we’re kind of taking a wait and see approach,” Barker explains.

The administration did not increase property taxes but did propose a three-year incremental increase to minimum water and sewer bills. Each increase would be less than two dollars.

“The ultimate goal has to be modernizing our water and sewer system and for so long the city played defense, and was reactive and didn’t really address things until they became problems and, and we know that we are under a federal consent decree. We think now is the time to go all-in and if we go ahead and undo these small incremental rate increases, we could avoid having to do larger rate increases later on down the line I mean this would ensure the financial solvency of our water and sewer system for years to come,” Barker explains.

The total minimum bill after the final increase during the fall of 2023 will be $46.66. The proposed three-year phased-in increase:

Fall 2021: +$1.48 water / +$1.48 sewer

Fall 2022: +$1.60 water / +$1.60 sewer

Fall 2023: +$1.73 water / +$1.73 sewer

The plan does include pay raises for a variety of city staff. Sworn fire personnel will receive their annual step raise. Sworn police officers, dispatchers, code enforcement officers and department directors will receive raises. Public Works and Parks & Recreation personnel will receive wage increases based on years of service. The minimum wage in the Water & Sewer Department, which is supported by a special enterprise fund, will increase to $15/hour.

“We’re trying to address the economic well-being of our employees has been an ongoing effort each and every year. So, to get our first department over $15 to $50 an hour, but also to give seniority base raises for other departments and take care of police. You have an available amount of revenue and you try to make it go as far as it can. So I think, I think we’ve done that with this recommendation, as well as computer focus on infrastructure, with no property tax increase.

The council will consider and amend the budget as they see fit before approving it in a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

