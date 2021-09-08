Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of more than 25 firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Sternell Christopher Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” pleaded guilty on April 8, 2021.

In 2020, Johnson and two other men led officers on a chase down U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg before his vehicle crashed and Johnson fled on foot.

Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, as well as several large bags of marijuana, which weighed approximately 1.5 kilograms. A review of Johnson’s social media accounts in the days leading up to the chase showed that Johnson was in possession of firearms from the vehicle as well as marijuana, prosecutors said.

Additionally, based on admissions made by Johnson in a video interview uploaded to YouTube, Johnson was held accountable for additional firearms that appeared in various music videos featuring Johnson, resulting in an additional enhancement to his sentence.

Overall, Johnson was held accountable for possessing more than 25 firearms.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is proud to partner with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hattiesburg Police Department to help combat the illicit narcotics activities and violent crimes occurring in the community. The key to having a safe community is strong partnerships and interagency cooperation amongst all law enforcement agencies. I feel we have that in Hattiesburg,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin J. Gaddy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

