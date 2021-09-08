Forrest General surgeon, Hattiesburg Clinic founding member passes away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The last surviving founder of Hattiesburg Clinic and one of the founders of the Southeast Mississippi Air Ambulance District, passed away earlier this week.

Forrest Health announced that Dr. Richard H. Clark, Jr., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Clark joined Forrest General Hospital’s medical staff in 1961 as he showed interest in thoracic and vascular surgery. He was one of 10 local physicians and 14 employees who started Hattiesburg Clinic in 1963.

The clinic is currently the state’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty outpatient medical facility.

“The main thing is taking care of patients and getting sick folks well, which has been our goal. We didn’t have any studies done to see if it was a good idea, we just did it,” Clark said during that when the clinic opened.

Eight years after founding the clinic, Clark and a group of men, which included Lowrey Woodall, CEO of Forrest General Hospital from 1962 to 1996, saw the need for an efficient emergency services system in south Mississippi, especially in rural areas.

Clark and Woodall would then form the Southeast Mississippi Air Ambulance District after using a test program put together by the Mississippi Department of Transportation that studied the impact of using helicopters to transport critically injured patients from rural areas to the closest major hospital.

Clark served as a president of the board when the service started in 1971 and continued to serve in the organization for the next 25 years as an off-line medical director.

“I’m proud to have been part of such a defining moment in saving lives,” Clark said during an interview about the process. “Persistence got us to where we are now. It feels good to know I had a hand in this. There’s no two ways about it. Every time I see the helicopter, I think about it.”

In 2009, Clark was inducted into the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Doctors Hall of Fame.

Forrest General Vice President Millie Swan spoke about Clark’s contribution to health care throughout the Hattiesburg area.

“He was a great man, and I will always be grateful for his vision and his guidance,” Swan said. “He will be terribly missed and never forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.