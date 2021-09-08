Forrest County School District offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to students

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to funding from the Centers for Disease Control, the Mississippi State Department of Health is offering voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to all interested K-12 schools.

The goal of this partnership is to slow the spread of the virus.

Forrest County School District Assistant Superintendent Gina Gallant said when the district heard about this offer they didn’t hesitate to take advantage.

“We actually can provide testing for students as well as employees who do not have symptoms,” Gallant said.

Gallant said it’s the nurses throughout the school district who have been leading the charge of testing.

“We offer testing before school and after school. Our parents pull up in their cars with our students, and the nurses will test our students. In a 15 minute period, we know if they’re negative or if they are positive,” Gallant explained.

Gallant said COVID-19 testing on campuses throughout the district is ensuring students are coming back to class sooner after quarantine for critical in-person instruction.

“We are allowing them to return on day eight if they test on day seven and they are negative, and those are for the ten-day students. If we have sent you home because of an outbreak and you are at home for 14 days you can actually test on day 10 and return on day 11,” Gallant said.

She said parents are supportive of having easy access to this testing.

“Most of our parents are saying, ‘Yes, we want to come test our students. It’s local, it’s closer. We can get this taken care of.’ " Gallant said.

Gallant added the testing will be available for the rest of the school year.

