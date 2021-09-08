Win Stuff
Afternoon storms today with refreshing, fall air tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s. Today will be mostly cloudy with more scattered t-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Showers will come to an end after sunset. Temps will fall into the upper 70s this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

The long-awaited cold front will finally move through on tomorrow, bringing with it a taste of fall! Skies will be mostly sunny as drier air moves into the area, giving us a big show of lower humidity! Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be quite nice! We’ll start off the day with lows in the low 60s before warming up into the upper 80s. Skies will be sunny with low humidity!

The nice weather will stick around throughout the weekend. Skies will be sunny with low humidity for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

