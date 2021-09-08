2 Pine Belt fire departments receive grants for new equipment

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, two local volunteer fire departments will be able to purchase new equipment.

Runnelstown Volunteer Fire Department and Glade Volunteer Fire Department received $75,000 and $84,000 respectively.

Runnelstown is using the money to purchase new radios for their trucks and office.

Both stations are using money to get new protective gear for their responders as well.

“It helps out a lot because if it wasn’t for grants like that, we couldn’t afford to buy stuff because we are volunteers and we don’t get hardly no money from our county,” said Runnelstown Fire Chief Brian Meeler. “It helps a lot because the radios we’ve got are kind of old and outdated.”

Five fire stations were rewarded in total, resulting in $795,000 in grants.

