WATCH: A look at recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish

By Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WLOX) - As residents throughout southern Louisiana work to recover after Hurricane Ida ravaged the area, they aren’t having to do it alone.

Tristan Ruppert and Chancelor Winn spent Monday afternoon just outside of Houma, and one of the things they saw was help coming in from across the country to those affected by Ida.

Whether it be donations from neighboring states to power crews traveling thousands of miles to help restore power, it was clear that Louisiana residents have not been left to pick up the pieces all by themselves.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

