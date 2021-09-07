Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

2 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle

Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle...
Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle Monday night.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11, in front of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, Monday night.

WDAM was notified of the crash by a Jones County Sheriff’s Department official after 7:45 p.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol MSG. Chase Elkins says there are injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, one vehicle was traveling north and the other was going south on U.S. 11. One person was seriously injured and the other suffered moderate injuries.

Elkins says the northbound lane is currently blocked due to the crash.

WDAM will continue to update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
Southern Miss football coach Will Hall saw his Golden Eagles drop a 31-7 decision to South...
S. Alabama throttles Southern Miss, 31-7, in season-opening football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Doris Sims says she does not feel safe driving across the only road leading to her house.
Jasper County resident worries about a road collapse on Co. Rd. 64
A traffic light is out on U.S. Hwy. 49 at MS-35
Signal outage on U.S. Hwy. 49 at MS-35, near Mt. Olive
A broken down 18-wheeler caused traffic to become backed up.
Disabled 18-wheeler had I-59 SB traffic backed up for miles in Hattiesburg