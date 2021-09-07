2 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11, in front of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, Monday night.

WDAM was notified of the crash by a Jones County Sheriff’s Department official after 7:45 p.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol MSG. Chase Elkins says there are injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, one vehicle was traveling north and the other was going south on U.S. 11. One person was seriously injured and the other suffered moderate injuries.

Elkins says the northbound lane is currently blocked due to the crash.

WDAM will continue to update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.