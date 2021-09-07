Win Stuff
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County authorities are on their fourth day of searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday evening.

“They have done everything humanly possible to find her,” Ginger McKee said.

McKee said her sister, Molly Ruth Netherland, was last seen sitting in a porch chair around 6:30 Thursday evening.

“About 7:15 p.m. I came back out to get her, but she wasn’t here. I said, ‘Well, she’s up the driveway.’ I waited about 10-15 minutes and she didn’t come back,” McKee said.

Recent searches have been extensive. Drones with thermal cameras, a helicopter, sonar and search and rescue teams have all taken part in the effort to find Netherland.

“The dog indicated that Mrs. Molly left her residence and came up the road, turned right on Old Jackson Road, and went down to Highway 495 and turned south. That’s based on the dogs,” Sheriff James Moore said.

Netherland suffers from dementia. Right before she went missing, she was talking about going to Pascagoula to get some papers.

Netherland used to live in Pascagoula, but that was more than 15 years ago.

“She reverts back to long ago. She can’t remember today, but she remembers long ago. She told me last week that she had to go down [to Pascagoula],” McKee said.

No one knows exactly where Netherland went, but the theory is that she walked down her long driveway and onto the road.

“There will not be questions asked. Nobody will be punished. I just want to find her and know what has happened to her,” McKee said.

If you have any information about Netherland, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

