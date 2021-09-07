Win Stuff
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old man was shot at an apartment building in Ellisville on Monday, Sept. 6.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Ellisville Police Department at a scene of a shooting at Elmwood Apartments on Mize Street in Ellisville.

According to the JCSD, the teenager was shot three times.  He sustained serious injuries and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to an area hospital for treatment.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division personnel responding.

The shooter is still at large and is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle.  At this time, no further information on the shooter or a vehicle description is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call EPD at 601-477-9252, JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

