Shooting in Ellisville leaves the 18-year old victim in critical condition

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, a shooting at the Elmwood apartment complex on Mize Street left an 18-year old male in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim was shot three times and was later transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Ellisville Police Department responded to the call and was assisted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, an investigator with JCSD, said the victim was the only one at home in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

“When the officers had arrived, the victim had apparently driven his car to the end of the apartment complex to get a friend to call for help,” Carter said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

