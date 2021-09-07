Win Stuff
Ole Miss enters Top 25 after win over Louisville

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels entered the top 25 in both AP and Coaches polls after a dominant win over Louisville on Monday night.

The Rebs dominated the Cardinals from beginning to end behind a dominant performance behind quarterback Matt Corral.

They were without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier, but that proved to be no problem for the offense as they won 43-24.

After beginning the season unranked, the Rebels are #20 in both polls.

Next up for Ole Miss is a matchup with Austin Peay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

