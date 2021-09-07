Win Stuff
New Orleans gas prices soar after Hurricane Ida

Gasoline prices have climbed nearly 16 cents per gallon in New Orleans in the first week after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scarcity of fuel throughout Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida has generated not only longer lines for the gas pump, but also higher prices when motorists finally reach it.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 415 New Orleans gas stations, prices have soared 15.9 cents higher per gallon in the city over the past week. The city’s average price per gallon of $2.92 is 14.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.09 higher than a year ago on this date (Sept. 7).

The weekly survey found the cheapest gas in New Orleans to be $2.56 per gallon, while the most expensive found was $3.39 per gallon. Statewide, gas prices this week ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.99 per gallon.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse. And with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn.”

Despite the price surge in the wake of the Aug. 29 Category 4 storm, New Orleans motorists still are paying less for a gallon of gas than the national average of $3.17.

“By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon,” De Haan said.

