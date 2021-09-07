Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi Lottery to pick 16 semifinalists for Millionaire of the Year drawing

The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion...
The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion selecting semifinalists for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Who wants to be a millionaire?

For one lucky Mississippian, that dream may come true on New Year’s Eve.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the Mississippi Lottery will send an e-mail to all registered Mississippi Lottery Insiders.

On Monday, Sept. 13, 16 eligible Mississippi Lottery Insiders who register at the link in the email will be chosen in a random drawing to become a semifinalist in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing and will receive a Mississippi Lottery prize pack. The semifinalists will be notified via email.

The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion selecting semifinalists for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates Powerball, will randomly select five finalists from all the semifinalists submitted. The First Millionaire of the New Year winner will be announced in the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider.

If you’re not a Mississippi Lottery Insider, sign up today: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/mississippi-lottery-insider/.

Complete contest rules and details can be found on the MLC website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/powerball-first-millionaire-of-the-year/.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a bar in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

Mississippi Army National Guard aviators are deploying to California to assist in fighting...
Miss. National Guard to help fight California wildfires
Leaning on family and self-exams to beat breast cancer
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
The grassroots, behind-the-scenes organization formed last month when the realization came that...
Gulf Coast veteran works with Allied Extract to free Afghan interpreters