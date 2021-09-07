Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires

Win Stuff
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Men and women in uniform from the Magnolia State are deploying to California to help battle massive wildfires across the state.

The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of about ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The team is providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support.

California is under a presidential disaster declaration.

These Chinook flight crew members and maintainers are among the best and most versatile of Army Aviation,” said Capt. Lewis Howard, B Co. commander. “They have trained in many different Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) scenarios to include hurricane response, search and rescue, and local law enforcement aid.”

The Mississippi soldiers represent the following areas:

185th Aviation Brigade, Jackson

1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson

Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian Bravo Company

1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian

A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport

“The aircrew we are providing to fight wildfires in California is very experienced and extraordinarily qualified to perform this mission,” said the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Officer, Col. Bradley Howe. “I know that they will provide outstanding support to help the people of California just as they always do here in Mississippi.”

The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

