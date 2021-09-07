Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. National Guard to help fight California wildfires

Mississippi Army National Guard aviators are deploying to California to assist in fighting...
Mississippi Army National Guard aviators are deploying to California to assist in fighting massive wildfires.(Chinook helicopter executing water bucket operations during Annual Training 2021. Mississippi Army National Guard Aviators are deploying to California to assist local agencies with fighting the massive wildfires across the state. The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of approximately ten Soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) by providing aerial water bucket operations where needed. (MisCPT Lewis Howard, B Co. 1-111th Aviation Regiment)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A team of Mississippi Army National Guard aviators left Tuesday for California to help agencies fight the massive wildfires across the state. The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of approximately ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support where needed.

The state of California requested help from the Mississippi National Guard after the president declared a major disaster from wildfires.

Soldiers serving in support of the MSNG CALFIRE team represent the 185th Aviation Brigade headquartered in Jackson; 1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson; Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian, and A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport. The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a bar in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
The grassroots, behind-the-scenes organization formed last month when the realization came that...
Gulf Coast veteran works with Allied Extract to free Afghan interpreters
Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires
Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ole Miss enters Top 25 after win over Louisville