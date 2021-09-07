Miss. National Guard to help fight California wildfires

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A team of Mississippi Army National Guard aviators left Tuesday for California to help agencies fight the massive wildfires across the state. The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of approximately ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support where needed.

The state of California requested help from the Mississippi National Guard after the president declared a major disaster from wildfires.

“These Chinook flight crew members and maintainers are among the best and most versatile of Army Aviation. They have trained in many different Defense Support of Civil Authorities scenarios to include hurricane response, search and rescue and local law enforcement aid. We include water bucket and fire response training in our annual training plans so CALFIRE assistance is something every crew member is adequately prepared to conduct.”

Soldiers serving in support of the MSNG CALFIRE team represent the 185th Aviation Brigade headquartered in Jackson; 1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson; Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian, and A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport. The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

