Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

MHP: Labor Day traffic accidents low despite increased traffic

MHP joins Operation CARE.
MHP joins Operation CARE.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With a holiday weekend and increase traffic due to displaced Louisiana residents, the Mississippi Highway Patrol joined Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE).

MHP will partake in Operation CARE from Friday, Sept. 3 until midnight on Monday, Sept. 6.

As a part of Operation CARE, all available troops are being saturated to combat speeding and distracted drivers.

Multiple checkpoints were also set up throughout the state.

“Throughout the Hattiesburg district, as of yesterday’s totals, Troop J troopers have investigated a total of 11 crashes,” said MHP MSG Chase Elkins. “With that high volume of traffic, to only have 11 is pretty good.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
Southern Miss football coach Will Hall saw his Golden Eagles drop a 31-7 decision to South...
S. Alabama throttles Southern Miss, 31-7, in season-opening football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

Columbia first responders head to Louisiana for Ida relief
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Columbia first responders head to LA to aid Ida victims.
Columbia first responders head to Louisiana for Ida relief
Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle...
2 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle