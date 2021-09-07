MHP: Labor Day traffic accidents low despite increased traffic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With a holiday weekend and increase traffic due to displaced Louisiana residents, the Mississippi Highway Patrol joined Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE).

MHP will partake in Operation CARE from Friday, Sept. 3 until midnight on Monday, Sept. 6.

As a part of Operation CARE, all available troops are being saturated to combat speeding and distracted drivers.

Multiple checkpoints were also set up throughout the state.

“Throughout the Hattiesburg district, as of yesterday’s totals, Troop J troopers have investigated a total of 11 crashes,” said MHP MSG Chase Elkins. “With that high volume of traffic, to only have 11 is pretty good.”

