Labor Day Vaccination Challenge held in Forrest County

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Labor Day Vaccination Challenge was held at both locations of the YMCA in Hattiesburg and Petal on Monday.

The friendly contest was sponsored by VacsUpMs and gave people living in the county an opportunity to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.

It was also meant to help increase the percentage of vaccinated people in the county.

For those already vaccinated, booster shots were being made available as well as COVID antibody infusion therapy, intended for those who are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from the virus.

Pharmacist Brent Lindley said the rise in COVID-19 cases among the younger population, led him to take measures to protect his two daughters.

“I vaccinated my two teenage daughters but didn’t do so until I had concluded that I’ve read every study available. I concluded that it was the best thing for their health.” Lindley said.

“The risk of anything from the vaccine wasn’t as bad as the risk from a COVID-19 infection, which posed a great risk to their health,” he added.

Each participant was entered into a chance to win $1,000 and was treated to free BBQ.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

