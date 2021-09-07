JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Two individuals wanted in connection to burglaries in the Powers community are now in custody.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Reuben Bishop, Brittany Chandler and Gregory Bond were arrested on Tuesday morning, Sept. 7.

Bond is being charged with burglary of a none dwelling while Chandler is being charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary.

Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge tomorrow around 1 p.m.

JCSD originally posted on Facebook that they were seeking information on the individuals photographed on a homeowners security video. The post said that both individuals were suspected of two separate burglaries at a residence in the 300 block of Reid Road in the Powers community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.