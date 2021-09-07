Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers

JCSD originally posted on Facebook that they were seeking information on the individuals...
JCSD originally posted on Facebook that they were seeking information on the individuals photographed on a homeowners security video.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Two individuals wanted in connection to burglaries in the Powers community are now in custody.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Reuben Bishop, Brittany Chandler and Gregory Bond were arrested on Tuesday morning, Sept. 7.

Bond is being charged with burglary of a none dwelling while Chandler is being charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary.

Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge tomorrow around 1 p.m.

JCSD originally posted on Facebook that they were seeking information on the individuals photographed on a homeowners security video. The post said that both individuals were suspected of two separate burglaries at a residence in the 300 block of Reid Road in the Powers community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a bar in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic

Latest News

Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
.
704 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Miss.
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday