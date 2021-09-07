Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. The southern Indian state is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as it continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Shijith. K)(Shijith. K | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — The southern Indian state of Kerala is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kerala is on alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the victim.

First identified during 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO.

On Tuesday, the state health minister said samples of eight primary contacts of the victim have come back negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle...
2 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a bar in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic

Latest News

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
White House booster shots plan may change
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Slidell police released video of a rear camera on a Tesla after a man claimed he was struck by...
Police accuse man of filing false report after reviewing vehicle backup camera
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady