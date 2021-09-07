Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club donates supplies to schools around the city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past few weeks, the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club has been collecting donations of school supplies.

On Tuesday, they delivered them to different schools around the city.

“The Kiwanis Club is an organization that supports children in our local community. So, we’ve given school supplies to the three different schools tonight to support the children of those schools,” said Clayton Rush, a member of the club

The three schools they donated to were Woodley Elementary, Grace Christian Elementary and United Christian Academy.

United Christian Academy President Derrick Crosby said the supplies are a great help for students.

“All things that the students have to have to do work throughout the year. For some reason, pencils just walk out the door. So, a continuous supply of pencils is a great thing,” said Crosby.

Crosby said it really helps the parents, too, by keeping money in their pockets.

“(It) really helps to save money. It also shows that we care about our students to supply the things that they need for school, and they really, really appreciate it,” said Crosby.

Rush agrees with Crosby. He says the Kiwanis Club understands the need to save money. It’s one of the reasons the organization hosts the supply drive every year.

“Sometimes, it can be tough to get all the different school supplies you need for the school; all the pencils and pens and folders. So, we just really hope that all the supplies that were donating today can be a blessing for the kids and parents,” said Rush.

In total, the club received more than 200 items to donate.

