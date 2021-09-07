Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side....
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a bar in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’
Kiwanis club members organizing school supplies to donate
Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club donates supplies to schools around the city
The estimated cost for replacing the bridge is about $900,000, the bulk of which could be...
Bridge on Arco Lane in Laurel closed indefinitely
This is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information about the shooting, they are...
Shooting in Ellisville leaves the 18-year old victim in critical condition