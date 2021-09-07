Entergy says more than 525K customers have power back statewide, including 75 percent of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials from Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana on Tuesday (Sept. 7) touted continued incremental progress in restoring power to a half-million customers, including three-quarters of those in New Orleans.

The utility giants announced no great swaths of restored power to areas hard hit nine days earlier by Hurricane Ida. Instead, executives ticked off a small list of localized restoration achievements, including a water treatment plant in Gretna, a grid that feeds a hospital in Thibodaux, several schools in St. Bernard Parish and - for the first time since the storm - a “small pocket” of customers in Laplace finally had power.

“We’re seeing significant progress,” Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May said, noting that an estimated 525,000 customers statewide had their lights back.

We understand your frustration. (The heat is pretty intense.) Restorations of this magnitude are very dynamic events. The estimated time of restoration can change based on what crews discover on site, and repairs may take longer than expected. For more: https://t.co/iT53S0dfKy — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 7, 2021

May said his company had received federal regulatory approval to restart its Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in the St. Charles Parish city of Killona. He also said he anticipated seeing notable progress restoring power in Tangipahoa Parish “in the coming days.”

So far, Entergy workers have replaced 4,491 of 30,679 downed or broken power poles in Louisiana, and have replaced 9,478 spans of wire and 1,311 destroyed transformers. The officials pleaded with customers to continue to show patience and courtesy as restoration work continues, and to not approach crews as they work so as not to jeopardize safety.

Entergy directs customers with questions about their location to register for its text alerts for the most updated information. More information also is available on the Ida page on the company’s website.

Entergy New Orleans president and CEO Deanna Rodriguez said an estimated 150,000 of the city’s 200,000 customers have had power restored, although large sections of Algiers, Gentilly, the 7th Ward and the Upper 9th Ward remained dark.

Rodriguez said her company remained “on track” to meet its goal of having at least 90 percent of city customers restored by Wednesday. She reported newly restored locations including the FBI New Orleans field office and an unspecified number of Sewerage and Water Board pumping stations.

Entergy New Orleans is staffing a mobile information center for customers again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting). The center is set up at the Treme Recreation Center (900 North Villere St.), adjacent to Armstrong Park. Customers can go there for information on restoration timing/status and disaster resources. The center is also providing a cooling/charging station.

