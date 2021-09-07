Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unexpected downward trend in new COVID-19 data could prove to be positive.

Mississippi State Department of Health’s seven-day moving average shows a slight decrease in new hospitalizations and cases.

The average number of new cases went from 2,432 to 2,375, MSDH says.

The average number of new admissions went from 172 to 149.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs tweeted, “Light at the end of the tunnel?”

The MSDH numbers compare data from January of this year to now.

Please stay safe. Health system still overburdened. And sadly, many more will die unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/UBefdnUu2W — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) September 7, 2021

Around this time last month, the state saw more than 3,000 cases daily due to the delta variant.

“It’s continuing to increase without any real sign of leveling off or a decrease,” Dobbs said at that time.

Despite the hint of good news, Dobbs encourages everyone to, “Please stay safe,” because the health system is, “still overburdened and more will die unnecessarily.”

