Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend(Marshall Academy Baseball)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a Holly Springs baseball coach has died after being involved in a wreck over Labor Day weekend.

The news was announced on the Marshall Academy Facebook page detailing the “terrible car accident” the Branch family endured on September 4.

Bruce Branch is the athletic director at Marshall Academy, as well as the school’s baseball coach.

His daughter, Janie, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, but succumbed to her injuries. She was 3 years old.

“Let’s stand in the gap for a huge and beloved part of our Marshall family. Our biggest little Patriot cheerleader needs all our love, and we must wrap our arms around Bruce and Abby and Britton and Wills as they face what they must face,” the Facebook post read. “Janie girl is now in the arms of Jesus. May flights of angels sing her to her rest.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family and has raised nearly $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD assistance with Patrol Division and...
Teenager shot at Ellisville apartment on Monday
Both individuals are expected to make their initial appearance before a judge Wednesday around...
JCSD arrests burglars caught on security video in Powers
One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 11 in...
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Moselle
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, causes temporary gas leak in Petal community
Both Chickasawhay River bridges on US 84 and MS 184 will be under repair on Wednesday.
Two Chickasawhay River bridges under repair on Wednesday morning, noon
Mississippi reported nearly another 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
MSDH: 102 deaths related to COVID-19 reported
Patrick's Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 9/8
Sumrall senior quarterback John Ford
Player of the Week: Sumrall QB John Ford