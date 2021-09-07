Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a Holly Springs baseball coach has died after being involved in a wreck over Labor Day weekend.

The news was announced on the Marshall Academy Facebook page detailing the “terrible car accident” the Branch family endured on September 4.

Bruce Branch is the athletic director at Marshall Academy, as well as the school’s baseball coach.

His daughter, Janie, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, but succumbed to her injuries. She was 3 years old.

“Let’s stand in the gap for a huge and beloved part of our Marshall family. Our biggest little Patriot cheerleader needs all our love, and we must wrap our arms around Bruce and Abby and Britton and Wills as they face what they must face,” the Facebook post read. “Janie girl is now in the arms of Jesus. May flights of angels sing her to her rest.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family and has raised nearly $50,000.

