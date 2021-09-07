Win Stuff
Columbia first responders head to Louisiana for Ida relief

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Unbelievable. You can’t even imagine. I was not ready for what I saw.”

Those were the words from Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly when asked what it was like down in the Ida-impacted areas of Louisiana.

Multiple fleets of first responders have made their way down to the Louisiana coast to help aid those impacted the most by Hurricane Ida.

“Earlier in the week, we sent a team down that spent the night in the Houma area,” said Kelly. “It’s basically utter dissipation down here.”

Before coming down, CPD took donations for food, fuel and other necessities, such as diapers and cleaning supplies. The Columbia residents donated enough fuel to where everyone who came by for a meal received a free five gallons of fuel as well.

Kelly says they were able to feed around 2,500 residents.

“For the people of Louisiana, as your neighbors to the east, we stand with you, we love you and we are sorry you have to go through this,” said Kelly. “To those people in Columbia who have given so much that we can provide for the people here, thank you. We can’t express our gratitude enough.”

Kelly said his team is coming back to the Pine Belt Monday night, and they will take some time to gather more donations before heading back to Louisiana.

