Bridge on Arco Lane in Laurel closed indefinitely

The estimated cost for replacing the bridge is about $900,000, the bulk of which could be provided for by MDOT's ERBRF program.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A bridge located on Arco Lane in the city of Laurel has been closed indefinitely due to structural issues and has been deemed unsafe for use.

City officials are seeking funds to replace the aged structure through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund Program.

The estimated cost for replacing the bridge is about $900,000, the bulk of which would be provided for by the allocated ERBRF funds.

Currently, city officials are waiting to hear back from MDOT about their application for funding but in the meantime, the bridge on Arco Lane will remain closed to the public.

