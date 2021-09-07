Win Stuff
704 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Miss.

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said 704 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported statewide.

Six of the deaths were reported between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6. Fifteen others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 4 to Sept. 1.

Of the new cases, around 74 were reported in the Pine Belt. Six of the deaths were reported in the area with nine in Jones County and single deaths in Jasper, Marion and Perry counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 453,348 and 8,685 respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 51,609 COVID-19 cases and 882 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,939 cases, 89 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,584 cases, 212 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,009 cases, 58 deaths
  • Jones: 12,570 cases, 205 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,728 cases, 115 deaths
  • Marion: 3,862 cases, 95 deaths
  • Perry: 1,872 cases, 48 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,045 cases, 60 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 395,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,584,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,185,057 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

