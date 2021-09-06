Win Stuff
Sweet Hope Baptist Church collects donations for those affected by Ida

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Donation drives continue to rise up across the Pine Belt to provide food, water and other necessities, such as toiletries, to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Sweet Hope Baptist Church in Laurel accepted donations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.to send to those affected by the storm.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Sunday School Superintendent Kendrick Shelby. “God influences us to help people in need,

“We are just honored to take donations to our church to help our neighbors in Louisiana, Alabama and those in need in Mississippi.”

Shelby said the donations will be taken to churches in the impacted areas to be distributed among the residents there.

