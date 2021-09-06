Win Stuff
Scattered Storms expected for Labor Day.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We’re starting off your Labor Day with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s. Today will be partly cloudy with scattered t-storms later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Showers will come to an end after sunset. Temps will fall into the upper 70s this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Scattered T-Storms will continue for your Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak front slowly moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The front will finally move through on Thursday, clearing out our Rain Chances and giving us a big show of drier air with low humidity! Highs will be in the upper 80.

Friday will be quite nice! We’ll start off the day with lows in the mid 60s before warming up into the upper 80s. Skies will be sunny with low humidity!

The nice weather will stick around throughout the weekend. Skies will be sunny with low humidity for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

