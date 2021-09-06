Win Stuff
Pine Belt to be a little cooler, little less humid next week

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Happy Sunday Folks!

Let’s take a look at the forecast!

So far, Sunday has turned out to be a nice day for us here in the Pine Belt.

Sunday’s high hit 91 degrees, and we’re expecting a low of 70 degrees Sunday night.

Not much rain out there in the forecast, looking at about a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of showers.

As we roll into Labor Day, we have a greater chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

The high on Monday is expected to be 89 degrees, with lows in the low-70s Monday night.

We will have a 40 percent chance of showers.

Tuesday, chance of rain stays at 40 percent, with highs in the high-80s and lows in the low-70s

Wednesday our rain chances increase to a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with our highs staying in the upper-80s and our lows dipping into the low-70s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’ll hang out in the upper-80s with lows in the low-70s to upper-60s.

Sunday, we can expect a high of 89 degrees and a low of 69.

The chance of rain Thursday through Sunday will be between 20 percent to 30 percent.

Thank you for tuning in to WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

