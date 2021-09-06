Pine Belt to be a little cooler, little less humid next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Happy Sunday Folks!

Let’s take a look at the forecast!

So far, Sunday has turned out to be a nice day for us here in the Pine Belt.

Sunday’s high hit 91 degrees, and we’re expecting a low of 70 degrees Sunday night.

Not much rain out there in the forecast, looking at about a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of showers.

As we roll into Labor Day, we have a greater chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

The high on Monday is expected to be 89 degrees, with lows in the low-70s Monday night.

We will have a 40 percent chance of showers.

Tuesday, chance of rain stays at 40 percent, with highs in the high-80s and lows in the low-70s

Wednesday our rain chances increase to a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with our highs staying in the upper-80s and our lows dipping into the low-70s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’ll hang out in the upper-80s with lows in the low-70s to upper-60s.

Sunday, we can expect a high of 89 degrees and a low of 69.

The chance of rain Thursday through Sunday will be between 20 percent to 30 percent.

