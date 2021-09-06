Win Stuff
Operation Blue Roof to help La. homeowners in 15 Parishes

Army Corps of Engineers logo
Army Corps of Engineers logo (KTUU)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever heard of Operation Blue Roof?

The program is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. It aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

So far, the Parishes that have been identified are:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne.

This program is a free service to homeowners. It is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types, however, qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can sign up for the program at Blueroof.us to sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof. Residents can call toll-free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program.

