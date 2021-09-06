Win Stuff
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting

Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club that left one dead and two others wounded.(WMC Action News 5)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the Hebron Community that left one man dead and a woman and man wounded.

Deputies said the incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. at JR’s, a private social club also known as Norman’s, in western Jones County.

Deputies said an unknown black adult male shooter left the location after the shooting and remains at large.

No detailed description was made available of the shooter, his vehicle or the direction he may have been traveling.

JCSD deputies and investigators responded to the scene and have been interviewing witnesses. The identification of the deceased adult black male victim will be released once next-of-kin notifications are made.

The adult black female victim was shot in the leg and the adult black male victim was shot in the shoulder. All three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles.

Additional information will he forthcoming from JCSD as the investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to call the JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

