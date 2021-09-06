MSDH: More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 5,000 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Sunday, Sept. 5, in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 5,781 new coronavirus cases and 125 deaths were reported statewide.

Seventy-six of the deaths were reported between July 23 and Sept. 4. Forty-nine others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 1 and Aug. 30.

Of the new cases, around 854 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 22 deaths were reported in the area with nine in Jones County, four in Lamar County, three in Forrest County, two in Jasper County, two in Perry County and two in Wayne County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 452,644 and 8,664 respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 51,699 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,930 cases, 89 deaths

Forrest: 12,570 cases, 212 deaths

Jasper: 3,009 cases, 56 deaths

Jones: 12,540 cases, 203 deaths

Lamar: 9,724 cases, 115 deaths

Marion: 3,856 cases, 94 deaths

Perry: 1,864 cases, 47 deaths

Wayne: 4,042 cases, 60 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,584,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,185,057 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.



